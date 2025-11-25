US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, Brig. Gen. Niman Yusuf Osman, chief of general staff of the Somaliland Armed Forces, and Adm. Ahmed Hurre Hariye, commander of the Somaliland Coast Guard, discuss security cooperation during an engagement in Hargeisa, Somaliland, Nov. 26, 2025. Aligned with President Trump’s priorities and Secretary of War Hegseth’s guidance, the trip was part of a deliberate push to reinforce America’s commitment to providing targeted support that defends the homeland, advances global security and stability and counters terrorist influence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)