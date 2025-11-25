Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland

    SOMALIA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, Brig. Gen. Niman Yusuf Osman, chief of general staff of the Somaliland Armed Forces, and Adm. Ahmed Hurre Hariye, commander of the Somaliland Coast Guard, discuss security cooperation during an engagement in Hargeisa, Somaliland, Nov. 26, 2025. Aligned with President Trump’s priorities and Secretary of War Hegseth’s guidance, the trip was part of a deliberate push to reinforce America’s commitment to providing targeted support that defends the homeland, advances global security and stability and counters terrorist influence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 00:28
    Photo ID: 9413517
    VIRIN: 251126-A-CK565-8275
    Resolution: 5084x3383
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: SO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland
    US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland
    US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland
    US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland
    US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland
    US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Somalia
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download