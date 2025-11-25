U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and AFRICOM senior leaders meet with Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and Somaliland senior government and military leadership to discuss shared security objectives in Hargeisa, Somaliland, Nov. 26, 2025. Throughout the visit, Anderson reaffirmed AFRICOM’s focus on building partner capacity and continuing to safeguard both U.S. and regional security interests. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)
|11.26.2025
|11.29.2025 00:26
|9413518
|251126-A-CK565-5505
|Location:
|SO
US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia's member states of Somaliland and Puntland