US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and AFRICOM senior leaders tour the Port of Berbera to assess the security environment and review the port’s operational capacity in Berbera, Somaliland, Nov. 26, 2025. The visit was part of an East Africa trip which featured stops in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Hargeisa, Somaliland and Bosaso in Somalia’s member state of Puntland. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)