US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and Brig. Gen. Niman Yusuf Osman, chief of general staff of the Somaliland Armed Forces, meet at Egal International Airport, Hergeisa, Somaliland, Nov. 26, 2025. The greeting preceded a meeting with Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi to discuss shared security objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri)
