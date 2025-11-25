Kaiserslautern military community works together during ammonia leak exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Paulson, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks with German firefighters during an ammonia leak exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 22, 2025. The exercise simulated an ammonia leak in which a worker inhaled chemicals and lost consciousness, requiring coordinated rescue efforts from German and American forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)