Kaiserslautern military community works together during ammonia leak exercise

Airmen assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron are decontaminated in a chamber during an ammonia leak exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 22, 2025. This is the first time both U.S. and German forces have participated together in an ammonium leak exercise, increasing the effective emergency response capabilities of both for the Kaiserslautern military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)