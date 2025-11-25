Kaiserslautern military community works together during ammonia leak exercise

An Airman assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron and a German firefighter lift a simulated patient during an ammonia leak exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 22, 2025. The exercise simulated an ammonia leak in which a worker inhaled chemicals and lost consciousness, requiring coordinated rescue efforts from German and American forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 06:50
|Photo ID:
|9410929
|VIRIN:
|251122-F-BS488-1045
|Resolution:
|3701x2465
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
