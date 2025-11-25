Kaiserslautern military community works together during ammonia leak exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron and a German firefighter lift a simulated patient during an ammonia leak exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 22, 2025. The exercise simulated an ammonia leak in which a worker inhaled chemicals and lost consciousness, requiring coordinated rescue efforts from German and American forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)