    Kaiserslautern military community works together during ammonia leak exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    Kaiserslautern military community works together during ammonia leak exercise

    GERMANY

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron and German firefighters carry a simulated patient during an ammonia leak exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 22, 2025. The exercise cultivated cooperation between German and American firefighters and increased knowledge of the equipment utilized by both, furthering their ability to support the Kaiserslautern military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 06:50
    Photo ID: 9410928
    VIRIN: 251122-F-BS488-1051
    Resolution: 3942x2626
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Kaiserslautern military community works together during ammonia leak exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EMS
    86 AW
    86 CES
    NATO
    Fire
    Ramstein AB

