Kaiserslautern military community works together during ammonia leak exercise

Airmen assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron begin the decontamination process during an ammonia leak exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 22, 2025. The exercise cultivated cooperation between German and American firefighters and increased knowledge of the equipment utilized by both, furthering their ability to support the Kaiserslautern military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)