Airmen assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron and German firefighters treat a simulated patient during an ammonia leak exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 22, 2025. The exercise cultivated cooperation between German and American firefighters and increased knowledge of the equipment utilized by both, furthering their ability to support the Kaiserslautern military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 06:50
|Photo ID:
|9410927
|VIRIN:
|251122-F-BS488-1082
|Resolution:
|3973x2646
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaiserslautern military community works together during ammonia leak exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.