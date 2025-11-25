Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen speak with an Alabama Department of Corrections representative at the Military and Family Readiness Center career fair at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 25, 2025. M&FRC provides comprehensive programs and services to support service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)