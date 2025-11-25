Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives from companies in Montgomery, Alabama attend the Military and Family Readiness Center career fair at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 25, 2025. Representatives of various local companies and government agencies attend M&FRC career fairs to connect with Airmen who may be separating from the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)