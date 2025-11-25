M&FRC: A mission of lifetime support Your browser does not support the audio element.

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Whether it is learning about personal finance, writing a resume or even introducing a new member to the family, the Military & Family Readiness Center is there to assist.



“We do a little bit of everything,” said Arlyne Rzepecki, M&FRC flight chief. “We have programs that help new parents and every program in between like finance, relocation, and all the way to a casualty assistant representative to assist with ensuring all entitlements and benefits are received.”



Among M&FRC’s most utilized resources are its financial and employment services, which Rzepecki explained offer professional-grade assistance that would otherwise cost a significant amount more if acquired off base. Some of the services offered include employment and transition assistance, such as help with writing a resume, personal financial readiness, and deployment and crisis support.



“We give you basic information to grow your finances so that even if you don’t make the military a career, you can at least have an inkling on how to set yourself up to be financially successful later on,” said Rzepecki.



While many of their services focus on career progression and daily life, they also fulfill a critical role during times of crisis. M&FRC has casualty assistance representatives who are there to provide counseling on benefits offered by a variety of programs, such as those from the DoW, VA, and IRS.



“We report any type of casualty,” Rzepecki explained. “Our casualty rep assists with making sure the military members’ entitlements and benefits are taken care of.”



Despite the weight of these responsibilities, the M&FRC staff strives to maintain an accessible and welcoming environment for all military members, retirees and their families.



“We encourage people just to stop in and see what we offer,” said Rzepecki. “And if they just want to sit and chat with someone, we’ll be happy to talk with them.”



The full list of M&FRC programs can be found here: https://lifeatthemax.us/military-family-readiness-center/