Senior Airman Evan Porter, 42d Air Base Wing Public Affairs journeyman, speaks with a representative from First Coast Security at the Military and Family Readiness Center career fair at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 25, 2025. The M&FRC hosts career fairs once per quarter to help connect local companies and government agencies with Airmen separating from the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)