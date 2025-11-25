Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Evan Porter, 42d Air Base Wing Public Affairs journeyman, speaks with representatives from Alabama Ag Credit at the Military and Family Readiness Center career fair at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 25, 2025. The quarterly M&FRC career fairs help Airmen separating from the U.S. Air Force find employment at local companies and government agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)