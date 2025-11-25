Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M&FRC: A mission of lifetime support [Image 6 of 7]

    M&amp;FRC: A mission of lifetime support

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa, 42d Air Base Wing Public Affairs journeyman, speaks with a Guardian Credit Union representative at the Military and Family Readiness Center career fair at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 25, 2025. The M&FRC career fair is intended to connect Airmen separating from the U.S. Air Force with local companies and government agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

