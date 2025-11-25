Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa, 42d Air Base Wing Public Affairs journeyman, speaks with a Guardian Credit Union representative at the Military and Family Readiness Center career fair at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 25, 2025. The M&FRC career fair is intended to connect Airmen separating from the U.S. Air Force with local companies and government agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)