Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa, 42d Air Base Wing Public Affairs journeyman, speaks with a Guardian Credit Union representative at the Military and Family Readiness Center career fair at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 25, 2025. The M&FRC career fair is intended to connect Airmen separating from the U.S. Air Force with local companies and government agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9409940
|VIRIN:
|251125-F-DA270-1082
|Resolution:
|4569x3040
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M&FRC: A mission of lifetime support [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
M&FRC: A mission of lifetime support
No keywords found.