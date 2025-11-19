Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise [Image 19 of 22]

    Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Gerard Agbo-ola, fueller, 579th Forward Support Company, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade loads M31A2 rocket pods during a loading exercise (LOADEX) at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025. The shared understanding soldiers built during the LOADEX strengthens our warfighting team and ensures we remain ready when called upon. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 9408525
    VIRIN: 251119-A-ZF147-1471
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

