Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Noah Kim, executive officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade prepares for a loading exercise (LOADEX) at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025. The shared understanding soldiers built during the LOADEX strengthens our warfighting team and ensures we remain ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)