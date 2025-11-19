Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A TPQ-53 radar vehicle is staged to simulate detecting any enemy threats during a loading exercise (LOADEX) at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025. The shared understanding soldiers built during the LOADEX strengthens our warfighting team and ensures we remain ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)