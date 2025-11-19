Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Ssg. Wyatt Oleson, fire direction control battalion chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (HHB), 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment (6-37 FAR), 210th Field Artillery Brigade (210th FAB) (right), loads ammo with U.S. Army Sfc. Oyem Balatayo, fire control master gunner, HHB, 6-37 FAR, 210th FAB (left) during a loading exercise (LOADEX) at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025. The shared understanding soldiers built during the LOADEX strengthens our warfighting team and ensures we remain ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)