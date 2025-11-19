Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Humvees from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade are being staged for a loading exercise (LOADEX) at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025. The shared understanding soldiers built during the LOADEX strengthens our warfighting team and ensures we remain ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)