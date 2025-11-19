Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade prepare to load M31A2 training rocket pods during a loading exercise (LOADEX) at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025. The shared understanding soldiers built during the LOADEX strengthens our warfighting team and ensures we remain ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 21:52
|Photo ID:
|9408498
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-AM489-1421
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise [Image 22 of 22], by CPL Seok Hoon Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.