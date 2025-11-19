Thunder Brigade conducts Loading Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade prepare to load M31A2 training rocket pods during a loading exercise (LOADEX) at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025. The shared understanding soldiers built during the LOADEX strengthens our warfighting team and ensures we remain ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)