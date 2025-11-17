U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. During her speech, Gaetke spoke about the significance of remembering those who were lost during the terrorist attacks and in the conflicts that followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 00:47
|Photo ID:
|9406175
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-JJ878-1107
|Resolution:
|3965x2638
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.