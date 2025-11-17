8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. During her speech, Gaetke spoke about the significance of remembering those who were lost during the terrorist attacks and in the conflicts that followed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)