8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11

An 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter leads the color guard during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. The honor guard was made up of firefighters to honor the first responders who lost their lives while responding to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)