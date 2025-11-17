Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11 [Image 3 of 9]

    8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    An 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter leads the color guard during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. The honor guard was made up of firefighters to honor the first responders who lost their lives while responding to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 00:48
    VIRIN: 250911-F-JJ878-1020
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Wolf Pack, 9/11 Rememberance ceremony, 9/11, Kunsan Air Base, 8th Fighter Wing

