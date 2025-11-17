8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Juan Guzman, 8th Communications Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Guzman reflected on the significance of the 9/11 attacks, where he was, and how it affected the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)