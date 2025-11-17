Chief Master Sgt. Juan Guzman, 8th Communications Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Guzman reflected on the significance of the 9/11 attacks, where he was, and how it affected the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 00:48
|Photo ID:
|9406165
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-JJ878-1036
|Resolution:
|4633x3083
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.