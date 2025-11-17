Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11 [Image 8 of 9]

    8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Jabari Hugh, 8th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, rings the memorial bell during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. The ringing of the bell symbolizes those lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 00:48
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
