8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Hayden Hoebing, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, rings the memorial bell during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. The ringing of the bell symbolizes those lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)