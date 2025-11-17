8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hugh Nagle, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, Senior Airman Hayden Hoebing, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Airman 1st Class Jabari Hugh, 8th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, observe a moment of silence during a remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. The ringing of the bell symbolizes those lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)