(From left to right) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hugh Nagle, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, Senior Airman Hayden Hoebing, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Airman 1st Class Jabari Hugh, 8th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, observe a moment of silence during a remembrance ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. The ringing of the bell symbolizes those lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 00:48
|Photo ID:
|9406166
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-JJ878-1039
|Resolution:
|5742x3820
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Wing remembers 9/11 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.