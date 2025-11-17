U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory conducts subject matter expert exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Kaylie Castro, a supply officer assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory, speaks with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval Capitán Bogar Villar during a subject matter expert exchange near Panama City, Panamá, Nov. 22, 2025. The Coast Guard’s long-standing cooperation with Panamanian security institutions is a small part of broader ongoing cooperative security efforts between the U.S. and partners in Central America. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)