U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Kaylie Castro, a supply officer assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory, speaks with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval Capitán Bogar Villar during a subject matter expert exchange near Panama City, Panamá, Nov. 22, 2025. The Coast Guard’s long-standing cooperation with Panamanian security institutions is a small part of broader ongoing cooperative security efforts between the U.S. and partners in Central America. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory conducts subject matter expert exchange [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.