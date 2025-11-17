U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory conducts subject matter expert exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval participate in a subject matter expert exchange near Panama City, Panamá, Nov. 22, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, the U.S. Coast Guard and Panamanian security services enable one another to share tactics and procedures, develop interoperability, and strengthen partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)