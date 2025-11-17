Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory conducts subject matter expert exchange [Image 7 of 13]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory conducts subject matter expert exchange

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Kaylie Castro, a supply officer assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory, leads a tour of the galley during a subject matter expert exchange near Panama City, Panamá, Nov. 22, 2025. The Coast Guard’s long-standing cooperation with Panamanian security institutions is a small part of broader ongoing cooperative security efforts between the U.S. and partners in Central America. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

