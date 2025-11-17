U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory conducts subject matter expert exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Adam Vanderen, an operations officer assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory, operates the navigation system during a subject matter expert exchange near Panama City, Panamá, Nov. 22, 2025. The Servicio Nacional de Aeronaval of Panama worked with the U.S. Coast Guard by participating in a subject matter expert exchange, continuing to work together to strengthen security cooperation to combat organized crime and malign influence in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)