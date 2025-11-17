Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory conducts subject matter expert exchange [Image 9 of 13]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory conducts subject matter expert exchange

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Kaylie Castro, a supply officer assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Hickory, speaks with members of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval during a subject matter expert exchange near Panama City, Panamá, Nov. 22, 2025. The Servicio Nacional de Aeronaval of Panama worked with the U.S. Coast Guard by participating in a subject matter expert exchange, continuing to work together to strengthen security cooperation to combat organized crime and malign influence in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    VIRIN: 251121-A-GF241-6707
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Panama
    United States Coast Guard
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

