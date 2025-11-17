90th SFS Military Working Dog

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers train at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 19, 2025. The 90 SFS MWD unit is responsible for the upkeep and training of MWD for drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)