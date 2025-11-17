90th SFS Military Working Dog

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Moseley (center), 90th Missile Wing command chief, tours the 90th Security Forces Military Working Dog facility during a chief shadowing program at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 19, 2025. The 90 SFS MWD unit is responsible for the handling, care and training of MWDs for drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)