90th SFS Military Working Dog

Staff Sgt. Christian Foote, 90th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, trains with 90 SFS MWD Dony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 19, 2025. The 90 SFS MWD unit is responsible for the handling, care and training of MWDs for drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)