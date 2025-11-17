Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th SFS Military Working Dog [Image 19 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    90th SFS Military Working Dog

    F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    Staff Sgt. Christian Foote, 90th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, trains with 90 SFS MWD Dony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 19, 2025. The 90 SFS MWD unit is responsible for the handling, care and training of MWDs for drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 16:21
    Photo ID: 9404426
    VIRIN: 251119-F-FL718-1539
    Resolution: 3729x5605
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th SFS Military Working Dog [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog
    90th SFS Military Working Dog

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canine
    F.E. Warren AFB
    Security Forces
    K9
    MWD
    Dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download