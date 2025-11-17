90th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers train at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 19, 2025. The 90 SFS MWD unit is responsible for the upkeep and training of MWD for drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 16:21
|Photo ID:
|9404432
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-FL718-1016
|Resolution:
|5241x3487
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
This work, 90th SFS Military Working Dog [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.