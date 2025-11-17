90th SFS Military Working Dog

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Dony and his handler, Staff Sgt. Anthony Salvione, 90 SFS MWD handler, perform a demonstration at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 19, 2025. The 90 SFS MWD unit is responsible for the handling, care and training of MWDs for drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)