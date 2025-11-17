90th SFS Military Working Dog

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 90th Munitions Squadron patch adorns the shoulder of Airman Juan Preciado, 90 MUNS operations technician, while touring the Military Working Dog Kennels at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 19, 2025. The 90 Security Forces Squadron MWD unit is responsible for the upkeep and training of MWD for drug and explosive detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)