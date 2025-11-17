419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Iyana Smith, 67th Aerial Port Squadron aerial porter, left, is being checked-in thought a deployment processing line by Senior Airman Joshua Bunch, 419th Force Support Squadron career development technician, right, during Griffin FLEX exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Nov. 8, 2025. The exercise involved generating various units from across the installation to validate their ability to rapidly deploy in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)