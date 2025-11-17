419th Fighter Wing airmen, from various career fields, learned how to break down a deployable shelter during Griffin FLEX exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Nov. 9, 2025. Airmen practiced critical skills in structural assembly, planning, and coordination, ensuring readiness for rapid response in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)
This work, 419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
