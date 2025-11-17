419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

419th Fighter Wing airmen, from various career fields, learned how to break down a deployable shelter during Griffin FLEX exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Nov. 9, 2025. Airmen practiced critical skills in structural assembly, planning, and coordination, ensuring readiness for rapid response in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)