Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Thomaz Sturdavant, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and construction equipment specialist, teaches Col. Gregory Kuzma, 419th Mission Support Group commander, how to drive and operate a 10K loader during Griffin FLEX exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Nov. 8, 2025. Airmen sharpened their multi-capable skillsets by learning to operate 10K loaders and side-by-side vehicles, expanding their ground mobility and logistical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 10:17
    Photo ID: 9402914
    VIRIN: 251108-F-HT863-1142
    Resolution: 5992x3987
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX
    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX
    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX
    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX
    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX
    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afrc
    usaf
    419th FW
    reserve ready
    training exercise
    Griffin FLEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download