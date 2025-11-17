419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX

Airman 1st Class Tristin Major, 419th Mission Support Group port dawg, is stacking equipment on a pallet during Griffin FLEX exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Nov. 8, 2025. The exercise involved generating various units from across the installation to validate their ability to rapidly deploy in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)
