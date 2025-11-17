Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX [Image 1 of 6]

    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Tristin Major, 419th Mission Support Group port dawg, is stacking equipment on a pallet during Griffin FLEX exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Nov. 8, 2025. The exercise involved generating various units from across the installation to validate their ability to rapidly deploy in support of global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)

    This work, 419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    afrc
    usaf
    reserve ready
    training exercise
    419thFW
    GriffinsFLEX

