    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX [Image 3 of 6]

    419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    419th Fighter Wing

    419th Fighter Wing airmen, from various career fields, learned to assemble a deployable shelter during Griffin FLEX exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Nov. 9, 2025. Airmen practiced critical skills in structural assembly, planning, and coordination, ensuring readiness for rapid response in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 10:17
    afrc
    usaf
    419th FW
    reserve ready
    training exercise
    Griffin FLEX

