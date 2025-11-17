419th Airmen test their metal during exercise Griffin FLEX

Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Cook, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and construction equipment specialist, teaches a class about driving safely on a side-by-side vehicle to various careers fields during Griffin FLEX exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Nov. 8, 2025. Airmen sharpened their multi-capable skillsets by learning to operate 10K loaders and side-by-side vehicles, expanding their ground mobility and logistical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)
