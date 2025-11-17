Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    SSgt Emily Irvin, 31st Medical Group Flight and Operation Medical Technician, explains to the Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, how the 31st MDG trains to deal with various medical traumas using cutting edge training tools and techniques at Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 22, 2025. The 31st Medical Group employs medical resources and preventive initiatives to ensure the human weapons system remains mission ready to support the Expeditionary Air Force, U.S. and NATO objectives worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 08:24
    Photo ID: 9402699
    VIRIN: 251022-F-SQ839-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 796.76 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aviano
    tccc
    31mdg
    medical

