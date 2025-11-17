U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SSgt Emily Irvin, 31st Medical Group Flight and Operation Medical Technician, explains to the Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, how the 31st MDG trains to deal with various medical traumas using cutting edge training tools and techniques at Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 22, 2025. The 31st Medical Group employs medical resources and preventive initiatives to ensure the human weapons system remains mission ready to support the Expeditionary Air Force, U.S. and NATO objectives worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)