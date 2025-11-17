U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, and Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, shake hands on the tarmac at Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 22, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing is home to two F-16 fighter squadrons, two rescue squadrons, and an air control squadron, and is the only fighter wing located south of the Alps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)