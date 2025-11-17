Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, and Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, meet with U.S. and Italian leadership from around Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 22, 2023. Aviano Air Base supports both U.S. and NATO operations and is recognized for its strategic location, enabling rapid deployment and airpower projection into southern Europe and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 08:24
    Photo ID: 9402693
    VIRIN: 251022-F-SQ839-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 586.77 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano
    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano
    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano
    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano
    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano
    U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    fighter wing
    31fw
    Italy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download