U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano

The Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, and Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, meet with U.S. and Italian leadership from around Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 22, 2023. Aviano Air Base supports both U.S. and NATO operations and is recognized for its strategic location, enabling rapid deployment and airpower projection into southern Europe and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)