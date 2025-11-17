The Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, and Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, meet with U.S. and Italian leadership from around Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 22, 2023. Aviano Air Base supports both U.S. and NATO operations and is recognized for its strategic location, enabling rapid deployment and airpower projection into southern Europe and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 08:24
|Photo ID:
|9402693
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-SQ839-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|586.77 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.