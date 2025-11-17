U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino inspects the pilot seat of an F-16 Fighting Falcon while Capt. Andrew In, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, explains the mission sets supported by the 31st Fighter Wing’s fighter squadrons. The 31st FW maintains two F-16 fighter squadrons, the 555th Fighter Squadron and the 510th Fighter Squadron, capable of conducting offensive and defensive air combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)