The Honorable Tilman J. Fertitta, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino inspects the pilot seat of an F-16 Fighting Falcon while Capt. Andrew In, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, explains the mission sets supported by the 31st Fighter Wing’s fighter squadrons. The 31st FW maintains two F-16 fighter squadrons, the 555th Fighter Squadron and the 510th Fighter Squadron, capable of conducting offensive and defensive air combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 08:24
|Photo ID:
|9402696
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-SQ839-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|690.11 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Visits Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.